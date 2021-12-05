Carolina Panthers fire Joe Brady as offensive coordinator with five games left in season
Published
Joe Brady was hired to the Carolina Panthers with a lot of fanfare. He lasted one-and-a-half seasons after the team announced his firing Sunday.
Published
Joe Brady was hired to the Carolina Panthers with a lot of fanfare. He lasted one-and-a-half seasons after the team announced his firing Sunday.
The Carolina Panthers have fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady with five games left in their season.
Carolina makes a change at offensive coordinator heading into the final five games of the season.