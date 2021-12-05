Hamilton wins 3rd straight in chaotic Saudi Arabian F1 race
Lewis Hamilton passed Max Verstappen with six laps remaining Sunday to win the chaotic inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and pull even on points with his rival as…Full Article
Lewis Hamilton came away with a crucial victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in the penultimate race of the Formula One..
Event: Saudi Arabia F1 Grand Prix Track: Jeddah Street Circuit Weather: dry 28.6°C Tarmac: dry 31.9°C Humidity: 76.7% Wind: 0.3..