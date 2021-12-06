Transfer Talk: Adama Traore angling for Real Madrid move
Published
Wolves flyer Adama Traore has reportedly has instructed his agent to pursue a move to Real Madrid. Transfer Talk has the latest.Full Article
Published
Wolves flyer Adama Traore has reportedly has instructed his agent to pursue a move to Real Madrid. Transfer Talk has the latest.Full Article
With star striker Kylian Mbappe possibly off to Real Madrid, PSG see Cristiano Ronaldo as a perfect replacement. Transfer Talk has..
Robert Lewandowski wants a move to Real Madrid as he continues to drift towards the exit doors at Bayern Munich. Transfer Talk has..