Taylor Heinicke tosses two touchdowns in Washington's win over Raiders
Published
Taylor Heinicke threw two touchdowns as the Washington Football team defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 17-15.Full Article
Published
Taylor Heinicke threw two touchdowns as the Washington Football team defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 17-15.Full Article
The Washington Football Team was down late on Sunday, but Taylor Heinicke led his squad on a rally to beat the Las Vegas Raiders on..
Pam Oliver caught up with Taylor Heinicke after the Washington Football Team beat the Las Vegas Raiders for their fourth..