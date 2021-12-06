Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings the top headlines from Villa Park on Monday, December 6 2021 as Steven Gerrard's side reflect on a 2-1 defeat of Leicester City.Full Article
Steven Gerrard shuts down Liverpool question as Aston Villa receive transfer demand
Sutton Coldfield Observer0 shares 1 views
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard could raid Liverpool in January transfer window
Walsall Advertiser
Gerrard will meet Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, the club where he holds a legendary status, before this month is out - are there any..
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told to decline Aston Villa transfer
Walsall Advertiser
Steven Gerrard shuts down Liverpool question after Aston Villa win
Lichfield Mercury
Liverpool tipped to seal Aston Villa transfer because of Steven Gerrard & Jurgen Klopp
Tamworth Herald
Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings what has been said about a potential move from the Lions for Liverpool..
Leeds United boss comments on Aston Villa transfer as Liverpool move tipped
Walsall Advertiser