Women's FA Cup final: Chelsea boss Emma Hayes praises best Sam Kerr & Fran Kirby
Published
Chelsea boss Emma Hayes is full of praise for strikers Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby following victory over Arsenal in the Women's FA Cup final.Full Article
Published
Chelsea boss Emma Hayes is full of praise for strikers Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby following victory over Arsenal in the Women's FA Cup final.Full Article
Emma Hayes' Chelsea side beat Arsenal 3-0 in the FA Cup final, and there was special praise for Fran Kirby, whose goal along with..
Watch highlights as an early goal from Fran Kirby and a Sam Kerr brace helps Chelsea comfortably see off Arsenal in the delayed..
Chelsea completed their domestic treble as they deservedly beat Arsenal 3-0 in the delayed FA Cup final on Sunday. More than 40,000..