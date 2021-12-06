Red Bull says team will push for Hamilton penalty

Red Bull says team will push for Hamilton penalty

Dec.6 - Dr Helmut Marko has vowed to keep fighting Mercedes as hard off the track as Max Verstappen is fighting Lewis Hamilton wheel-to-wheel on the track. The top Red Bull official hit out at Toto Wolff and Hamilton's accusations of a "brake test" by Verstappen that resulted in contact and a penalty. According to.....check out full post »

