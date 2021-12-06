Dec.6 - Dr Helmut Marko has vowed to keep fighting Mercedes as hard off the track as Max Verstappen is fighting Lewis Hamilton wheel-to-wheel on the track. The top Red Bull official hit out at Toto Wolff and Hamilton's accusations of a "brake test" by Verstappen that resulted in contact and a penalty. According to.....check out full post »Full Article
Red Bull says team will push for Hamilton penalty
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Christian Horner 'surprised' at Hamilton and insists Verstappen did 'nothing unusual'
Daily Star
Lewis Hamilton was slammed by Red Bull boss Christian Horner for “driving into the back” of Max Verstappen as the Dutchman was..