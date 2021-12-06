DRIVERS: 1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) & 3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) TRACK INTERVIEWS (Conducted by David Coulthard) Q: Max, well, I don’t know where to start. That was an incredible grand prix and in the end second place. Give us your thoughts on this race? Max Verstappen: Yeah, it was quite eventful. A lot of things happened.....check out full post »Full Article
Post-Race Press Conference 2021 Saudi Arabian F1 GP
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Post-Quali Press Conference 2021 Saudi Arabian F1 GP
F1-Fansite
DRIVERS: 1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), 2. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) & 3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) TRACK..