Max Verstappen was handed a 10 second penalty for an incident involving Lewis Hamilton at the Saudi Arabian GP in Jeddah this weekend - and also received another two penalty points to his licenceFull Article
Max Verstappen slapped with penalty after Lewis Hamilton collision
Red Bull says team will push for Hamilton penalty
F1-Fansite
Dec.6 - Dr Helmut Marko has vowed to keep fighting Mercedes as hard off the track as Max Verstappen is fighting Lewis Hamilton..
Lewis Hamilton fined by F1 for 'impeding' on track - but won't receive grid penalty
The momentum in this year’s Formula One Championship continues to swing between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen as the Brit..
Daily Star
Racing lines: F1 season headed for dramatic climax
One of the best-ever title fights proves that this year is history in the making
Just eight points separate Max..
Autocar