Aston Villa latest news - Away fans have had their say on the Premier League home of Dean Smith's side with plenty giving their thoughts on the standard of Villa Park.Full Article
'Oozes character' - What away fans really think of Aston Villa and Villa Park
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Aston Villa fans pile in after Kasper Schmeichel makes 'X-ray' comment
Tamworth Herald
Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive brings what fans have been saying about Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel's..
Aston Villa fans disagree with Gabby Agbonlahor over transfers
Tamworth Herald
Advertisement
More coverage
Villa Park expansion plans outlined as Christian Purslow makes '50,000' capacity Aston Villa point
Walsall Advertiser
Aston Villa want to increase Villa Park's current capacity of 42,785 with huge demand for tickets amongst fans since the return end..
Tyrone Mings makes promise to Aston Villa fans after Man City defeat
Sutton Coldfield Observer