Floyd Mayweather slams ‘cooked’ Canelo Alvarez at press conference and tells Gervonta Davis certain reporters, ‘Don’t know s*** about boxing’
Published
Floyd Mayweather criticised reporters for their recent praise of Canelo Alvarez following his protégé Gervonta Davis’ win on Sunday night. The highly rated lightweight was tested as he beat Isaac Cruz despite an injury to his hugely powerful left hand. At the post-fight press conference there were questions of ‘Tank’s’ performance as he did not […]Full Article