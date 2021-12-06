Premier League and Championship sides will enter the FA Cup draw on Monday evening as the five National League sides remaining will be dreaming of a big-money tieFull Article
FA Cup third round ball numbers confirmed as Premier League sides learn opponents
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
FA Cup third round draw time & ball numbers as Aston Villa, Birmingham City, Wolves & West Brom enter
Tamworth Herald
National League North side Kidderminster Harriers will also be in the hat along with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United,..