The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest Chinese human rights abuses, the White House confirmed today, a move that China has vowed to greet with "firm countermeasures."White...Full Article
Winter Olympics: US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
