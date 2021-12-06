Geoff Schwartz discusses Mario Cristobal to Miami, Lincoln Riley's impact on Pac-12, NFL O-Line Tiers I THE HERD

Geoff Schwartz joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest news across college football, including Mario Cristobal departing Oregon for the Miami head coaching vacancy. Hear what Cristobal's departure means for Oregon and why Lincoln Riley's move to USC is 'good for the Pac-12.' Geoff also shares an excerpt from his NFL offensive line Tiers article, which highlights the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys at the top.