Marcellus Wiley: The Cowboys should not worry about Washington when they are a better team I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Washington Football Team was down late on Sunday, but Taylor Heinicke led his squad on a rally to beat the Las Vegas Raiders on a go-ahead field goal. Washington has now won four straight games after previously losing four in a row. They are two games behind the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East and play them in Week 14 on FOX, along with a rematch in Week 16. Marcellus Wiley explains why the Cowboys should not be worried about Washington.