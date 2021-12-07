England have taken a massive hit on the eve of the opening Ashes test with veteran fast bowler Jimmy Anderson ruled out with a calf injury.A day after England captain Joe Root refused to unveil his team for the opening clash with...Full Article
Cricket: England fast bowler Jimmy Anderson to miss first Ashes Test
