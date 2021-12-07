Ashes 2021: England pacer James Anderson ruled out of first Test due to calf strain
England paceman James Anderson has been ruled out due to a calf strain and this is the same problem that had ruined his 2019 campaign.Full Article
A report in The Cricketer suggests Anderson has picked up a minor calf problem which will see him miss the first Test