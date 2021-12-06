Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino react to Saints' Garrett Griffin's blindside block against Cowboys I Last Call
Published
Dean Blandino and Mike Pereira react to the 'blindside block' that was called against Garrett Griffin in the New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys matchup in Week 13. “I think this is being overly technical when you talk about pass protection. I think that defensive player is expecting that contact. When you have a gray area play, it’s better for the official to not throw the flag.”Full Article