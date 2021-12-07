Jake Paul ‘p****d off’ he can’t knock out Tommy Fury and jokes Molly-Mae Hague her boyfriend will have to return Christmas presents after ‘fumbling biggest pay day of his life’
Jake Paul reckons Tommy Fury will have to return all Molly-Mae Hague’s Christmas presents after ‘fumbling the biggest pay day of his life’. Fury pulled out of his fight with the YouTuber-turned-boxer with less than two weeks to go, citing a broken rib in sparring. Paul will face a rematch with Tyron Woodley on December […]Full Article