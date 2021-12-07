Jake Paul ‘p****d off’ he can’t knock out Tommy Fury and jokes Molly-Mae Hague her boyfriend will have to return Christmas presents after ‘fumbling biggest pay day of his life’

talkSPORT

Published

Jake Paul reckons Tommy Fury will have to return all Molly-Mae Hague’s Christmas presents after ‘fumbling the biggest pay day of his life’. Fury pulled out of his fight with the YouTuber-turned-boxer with less than two weeks to go, citing a broken rib in sparring. Paul will face a rematch with Tyron Woodley on December […]

