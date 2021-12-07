AC Milan hoping to seal one of Champions League’s biggest shocks with Liverpool win like Sheriff’s victory over Real Madrid, Manchester United’s Young Boys collapse and famous Newcastle results against Barcelona
Published
The Champions League has a reputation for being a competition where the biggest, richest clubs always prosper. That’s why we love it when that narrative is turned on its head. This year’s edition has been no different as Sheriff Tiraspol have already recorded a shock 2-1 victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Three […]Full Article