Vinicius Jr was once humiliated by Karim Benzema, but now their partnership is Real Madrid’s biggest weapon and Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard will find it increasingly difficult to get back into Carlo Ancelotti’s first-team
Published
Vinicius Jr. has already beaten his single-season scoring record for Real Madrid and he added his 12th of the campaign in a 2-0 win against Real Sociedad. The Brazilian has been in startling form both domestically and in the Champions League having also netted twice in a 5-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk. That game was […]Full Article