Shannon Sharpe: I think LeBron James playing with Bronny means more to him than winning another title I UNDISPUTED

LeBron James has always been candid about his goal of one day sharing an NBA court with his son Bronny James. The 17-year-old played in a weekend showcase against LeBron's former team St Vincent's-St Mary's, and when asked about the chances of playing with his son one day, the King said quote: 'He has my support and my blueprint. With health and a little bit of luck, that would be the ultimate thing.' Shannon Sharpe explains why he believes there is a '15 percent chance that LeBron can play with Bronny.'