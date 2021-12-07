Sloppy Man City lose final Champions League group match as Manchester United and Arsenal target Dominik Szoboszlai scores, while Kyle Walker sees red
Manchester City’s Champions League group campaign finished with defeat as they were beaten 2-1 at RB Leipzig. The result has no bearing on their ability to qualify as group winners despite Paris Saint-Germain’s convincing win over Club Brugge. So perhaps unsurprisingly Pep Guardiola’s men were a bit slapdash throughout, with rumoured Manchester United and Arsenal […]Full Article