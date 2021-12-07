Colin Cowherd: Baltimore is all beat up, Cleveland is clearly the side here I FOX BET LIVE
The tables have turned for the Baltimore Ravens, who were favored against the Cleveland Browns before their big loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, Colin Cowherd says the Browns are the clear play here, as Baker Mayfield's team is coming in well rested off a bye, and this Lamar Jackson team looks banged up. Watch as Colin breaks down why it's a safe bet to go with Cleveland in Week 14.Full Article