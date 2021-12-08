Manchester United beat Tottenham and West Ham to Champions League as Newcastle avoid relegation and Man City edge Chelsea and Liverpool – talkSPORT Super Computer predicts final 2021/22 Premier League table
Published
Christmas has come early if you’re a Manchester City, Man United or Newcastle fan. That’s because the famous talkSPORT Super Computer predicts a very happy New Year for your club. We’ve officially reached that bit of the season when the Premier League table looks right: the cream rises to the top and we get a […]Full Article