Kimi Raikkonen 2021 Beyond the Grid podcast interview

After 348 Grand Prix starts, just one remains. Ahead of his final race in Formula 1, Kimi Raikkonen joins Tom Clarkson to look back at his 20 year career: the races, the teammates, the bosses, the championship he clinched in 2007 and those he missed out on. ‘Everything comes to an end sometime’, says the.....check out full post »Full Article
Formula One has become 'too political' now says Raikkonen
Dec.8 - Kimi Raikkonen's best advice for success and happiness is not to listen to the advice of others. It's a typical soundbite..
