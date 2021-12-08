“Just another chapter in the history of this wonderful group of players” – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on his team winning all six Champions League group matches (Video)
Published
Liverpool emerged with a maximum of 18 points from their Champions League group, featuring Atletico Madrid, FC Porto and AC Milan. Manager Jurgen Klopp was obviously proud as his heavily rotated team beat Milan at San Siro in the final round. Jürgen Klopp on Liverpool winning all six #UCL group games: ‘Honestly, I don’t feel […]Full Article