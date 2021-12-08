Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced at a press conference on Wednesday that Covid vaccine passports will be required to enter large venues in response to the Omricon Covid variantFull Article
Football fans must show Covid vaccine passports to enter stadiums from next week
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
West Ham manager David Moyes backs incoming vaccine passports for football fans and insists ‘I would want to sit next to someone who is vaccinated’
West Ham manager David Moyes has backed vaccine passports for those wishing to enter English football stadiums. The UK government..
talkSPORT