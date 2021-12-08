Woods to make return from car crash at PNC Championship
Ten months after his right leg was badly damaged in a car crash, Tiger Woods is returning to competition next week with 12-year-old son Charlie in the PNC Championship.Full Article
Tiger Woods will make his return to golf later this month following his car crash in February, playing alongside his son at the PNC..