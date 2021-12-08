Bayern Munich 3-0 Barcelona: Barca out of Champions League and drop down to Europa League
Barcelona lose to Bayern Munich to miss out on a Champions League last-16 place and drop down into the Europa League.Full Article
Amid the backdrop of a depressingly empty Allianz Arena, Barcelona put in just as sad a display as Bayern Munich turned over the..
Chelsea face Zenit St Petersburg in Russia tonight, Juventus take on struggling Malmo in the same group while Bayern Munich clash..