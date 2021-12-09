Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City told to sign Jude Bellingham ‘whatever it costs’ ahead of Borussia Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland
Published
Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City have been advised to sign Jude Bellingham ‘whatever it costs’. He might have had a tough weekend in the Bundesliga, getting fined for an outuburst towards a referee but he thrilled in Champions League action. Liverpool reportedly lead the race to secure Bellingham’s services and are supposedly lining […]Full Article