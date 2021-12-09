Tiger Woods is set to make an emotional return to golf less than 10 months after he was left with broken bones in both of his legs following a major single-vehicle collisionFull Article
Tiger Woods to make golf return next week less than year after car crash
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tiger Woods To Make Return From Car Crash At PNC Championship
Newsy
Watch VideoTen months after his right leg was badly damaged in a car crash, Tiger Woods is returning to competition next week with..
-
Tiger Woods to make return from car crash at PNC Championship
Denver Post
-
Woods to make return from car crash at PNC Championship
Japan Today
-
Tiger Woods announces golf return 10 months after horrific car accident
Upworthy
-
Tiger Woods to make return to golf alongside son Charlie at PNC Championship
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Golf: Tiger Woods to return to golf after car crash, play with son Charlie at PNC Championship
New Zealand Herald
Tiger Woods will make his return to golf later this month following his car crash in February, playing alongside his son at the PNC..
-
Tiger Woods announces return to competitive golf alongside son Charlie at PNC Championship just 10 months after life-threatening car crash
talkSPORT
-
Tiger Woods Announces Return To Golf, Playing In PNC Championship With Son
TMZ.com
-
Weekend practice sessions for Tiger fuel talk about return
SeattlePI.com
-
Best-selling cars in the UK
Autocar