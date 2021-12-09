Ralf Rangnick keen to develop ‘massive talent’ Mason Greenwood and reveals how Manchester United ace can improve by following Erling Haaland example
Manchester United’s interim boss Ralf Rangnick hailed ‘massive talent’ Mason Greenwood to become a regular first-team star at Old Trafford. And he’s revealed how the 20-year-old homegrown star can follow Erling Haaland’s example to become an even better player. Greenwood has struggled for regular starts at Old Trafford under the care of former manager Ole […]Full Article