Skip Bayless on the return of Woods’ to golf : ‘only one man could’ve pulled this off and it’s Tiger’ I UNDISPUTED
Tiger Woods is set to return to competitive golf at the PNC Championship on December 18th alongside his son Charlie Woods. This will be the first competitive event for Tiger since his single car crash in February. Tiger and Charlie finished seventh at last year's event and will be looking to improve on that performance. Skip Bayless weighs in on Tiger's speedy recovery and what to expect from him and Charlie at the PNC Championship.Full Article