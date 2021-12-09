Shannon Sharpe discusses what Dominique Wilkins' story tells him about Michael Jordan's competitiveness I UNDISPUTED
Dominique Wilkins spoke with The Athletic about what it was like to play against Michael Jordan, and one story stood out. On a night when Jordan dropped 61 points in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks, he apparently went into their locker room before the game and warned his opponents quote: 'Lace them up. It's going to be a long *bleeping* night.' Shannon Sharpe discusses what Wilkins' story tells him about Jordan.Full Article