Shannon Sharpe: Steph Curry winning another MVP and title puts him in the Top 10, not the 3-point record I UNDISPUTED

Steph Curry made six three-pointers in last night's win over the Portland Trail Blazers, leaving him ten away from breaking Ray Allen's all-time career record. The pursuit now moves to Philadelphia for a game on Saturday against the 76ers, and if he doesn't get it there, it seems almost inevitable he would break it on Monday against the Indiana Pacers. Shannon Sharpe explains why Curry breaking the record does not change the way he ranks him as an all-time player.