Brighton vs Tottenham postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak at Spurs, which also forced Europa Conference League fixture with Rennes to be rearranged

Tottenham's Premier League fixture against Brighton has been postponed due to Spurs being hit by an outbreak of COVID-19. Thirteen first-team players and staff have tested positive for the virus at the Premier League club in recent days. And the league have accepted the north London club's request to postpone the match at the Amex