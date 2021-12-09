Steve Smith Sr. on Ben Roethlisberger’s future: ‘Steelers need a quarterback that can endure the test of time’ | THE HERD
The Minnesota Vikings host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Thursday night football matchup on Fox. The Vikings are coming into the game following a Week 13 loss to the Detroit Lions and the Steelers come into the game following a win versus rival Baltimore Ravens. Steve Smith Sr. previews the inter conference matchup, and what we can expect from the Steelers' quarterback position going forward.Full Article