Andy Katz lists his tiers of the week, including the Purdue Boilermakers at No. 1. He rounds out his list with the Baylor Bears, Duke Blue Devils, Kansas Jayhawks, Alabama Crimson Tide,Gonzaga Bulldogs,UCLA Bruins,Arizona Wildcats,Villanova Wildcats,USC Trojans,Kentucky Wildcats,Arkansas Razorbacks,Ohio State Buckeyes,Wisconsin Badgers, Houston Cougars, and Iowa State Cyclones.