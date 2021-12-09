Greg Jennings: ‘There is no doubt Aaron Rodgers owns the Bears’ I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Green Bay Packers (9-3) host rival Chicago Bears (4-8) in a Week 14 NFC North matchup. After scoring a rushing touchdown in their Week 6 matchup Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he exclaimed 'I own you' to in the direction of Bears' fans. Greg Jennings discuss if Rodgers made a mistake with the comment and if he should weary of the Bears' defense in their Week 14 game.