Duvan Zapata insists that he and his Atalanta team-mates “gave everything” in their 3-2 Champions League defeat against Villarreal on Thursday. Atalanta required a win in order to leapfrog their opponents into second place in their final group-stage game, which had been rescheduled after heavy snowfall on Wednesday. However, Arnaut Danjuma scored either side of Etienne […]