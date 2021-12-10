Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes may have the advantage going into this weekend’s final showdown in the F1 championship due to changes made to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix trackFull Article
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix track change may help Lewis Hamilton in Max Verstappen battle
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
'F*** off' - Lewis Hamilton's X-rated jumper speaks volumes as Max Verstappen slams world champion
Daily Star
Lewis Hamilton wore a purple jumper with an x-rated message on it ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Briton is aiming for a..
-
F1 Betting offer: Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen? Get up to £30 back as CASH if your selection doesn’t win with 888Sport new customer special
talkSPORT
-
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen brush off crash talk and title deciding F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be shown on Channel 4
talkSPORT
-
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen says he is treated differently to other drivers
BBC Sport
-
F1 Drivers Championship permutations: What does Lewis Hamilton need to claim title at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix? How many race wins and points does Max Verstappen have? What about the Constructor’s Championship?
talkSPORT
Advertisement
More coverage
Lewis Hamilton's epic F1 showdown with Max Verstappen will be aired for free
Daily Star
This weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be shown on Channel 4 as well as Sky Sports Formula One as Lewis Hamilton and Max..
-
Verstappen, Hamilton face points penalty if crash wins title
ESPN
-
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Channel 4 in discussions over free coverage of key race as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen prepare to do battle on season decider
talkSPORT
-
Who is Max Verstappen? Formula One record, racing profile and ongoing rivalry as Red Bull star and Lewis Hamilton prepare to go head-to-head at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Driver’s Championship on the line
talkSPORT
-
F1 Championship odds: Lewis Hamilton has 65% chance of winning 2021 season, according to Betfair Exchange
talkSPORT