Isaac Chamberlain has sparred world champions such as Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk, and now pursues his own title shot as he enters his prime
Isaac Chamberlain has learned from the very best along his boxing journey so far. The 27-year-old cruiserweight contender went on the road in the early stages of his career to pick up experience in the gym with top champions. First, as a young amateur, Chamberlain spent time in the gym with Anthony Joshua. Just 19 […]Full Article