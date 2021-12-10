Liverpool monitoring Jarrod Bowen and Raphinha with doubts over Divock Origi’s long-term future, but January moves for West Ham and Leeds stars unlikely
Liverpool are said to be monitoring highly-rated Premier League forwards Jarrod Bowen and Raphinha, but will most likely wait until the summer to swoop in for them. West Ham’s Bowen was scouted by Liverpool last season as a possible replacement for Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri, with the pair’s futures hanging in the balance – […]Full Article