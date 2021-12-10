Nick Wright says it’s time to write Steelers off after their loss against the Vikings I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright is ready to write the Pittsburgh Steelers off after they fall to the Minnesota Vikings Thursday night. While Nick does not blame Chase Claypool celebrating a first-down catch for the loss, he does think some odd calls by Mike Tomlin and an atrocious defense are telltale signs that this Steelers team is cooked. Watch as Nick explains to Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes why he thinks Pittsburgh will be left out of the playoffs.