Skip Bayless discusses what Chase Claypool's late celebration vs. Vikings shows about the Steelers I UNDISPUTED

The Pittsburgh Steelers nearly pulled off an epic comeback last night against the Minnesota Vikings, but fell short on their last possession. A lot of people are wondering what would have happened if Chase Claypool and Pittsburgh did not waste time trying to spot the ball on their final drive. When asked about it after the game, Ben Roethlisberger said that talking to Claypool was quote: 'not really my job. That goes up to Coach Tomlin.' Skip Bayless explains how Claypool's actions paints a bigger picture of the Steelers' problems.