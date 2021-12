In a showdown between three of the best tag teams in WWE, Randy Orton & Riddle journey to SmackDown to battle Jimmy & Jey Uso & King Woods & Kofi Kingston in a Triple Threat Match, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair takes on Toni Storm, Naomi looks for payback on Sonya Deville and Xia Li makes her blue brand debut. Don't miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.