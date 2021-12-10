Jorginho to play through pain and Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku in attack – how Chelsea could line-up for must-win clash against Leeds as Blues look to bounce back from dip in form
Chelsea are undergoing their first blip of the season and the Blues will be hoping they can return to winning ways against Leeds on Saturday. Thomas Tuchel’s men drew their Champions League clash in midweek, meaning they finished second in their group and could face giants Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in the last 16 […]Full Article