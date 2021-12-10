Zach Ertz joins Colin Cowherd to discuss his time with the Arizona Cardinals so far after being traded by the Philadelphia Eagles. He explains how he quickly picked up on the Cardinals' system after being traded, along with Kyler Murray as his quarterback. Hear what Ertz has to say about playing with him and why he calls Murray 'one of the most talented quarterback he has been around.'Full Article
Zach Ertz discusses his trade to the Cardinals and playing with Kyler Murray I THE HERD
FOX Sports0 shares 2 views