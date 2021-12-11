Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott officially named head coach of Virginia
Published
After losing DC Brent Venables to Oklahoma, Clemson officially lost offensive coordinator Tony Elliott as he was named the head coach of Virginia.
Virginia has hired Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott as its next head coach, the school announced Friday.